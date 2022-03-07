UrduPoint.com

No Deaths In Brawl Between Rival Fans At Mexican Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2022 | 06:32 PM

No deaths in brawl between rival fans at Mexican match

The governor of the Mexican state of Queretaro on Monday ruled out any death in a brawl that broke out between rival fans at the Mexican football game between Queretaro and Atlas on Saturday

In a Twitter post, Mauricio Kuri said that the injured people are receiving medical treatment.

In a Twitter post, Mauricio Kuri said that the injured people are receiving medical treatment.

"We have no reason to lie, we will continue to make all verified information available to the public," Kuri said.

The Liga MX game was suspended in the 63rd minute due to the violence at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro.

