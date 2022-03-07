No deaths in brawl between rival fans at Mexican match

The governor of the Mexican state of Queretaro on Monday ruled out any death in a brawl that broke out between rival fans at the Mexican football game between Queretaro and Atlas on Saturday

ANKARA, Mar 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The governor of the Mexican state of Queretaro on Monday ruled out any death in a brawl that broke out between rival fans at the Mexican football game between Queretaro and Atlas on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, Mauricio Kuri said that the injured people are receiving medical treatment.

"We have no reason to lie, we will continue to make all verified information available to the public," Kuri said.

The Liga MX game was suspended in the 63rd minute due to the violence at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro.