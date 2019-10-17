Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

Northern overpowered Sindh by 66 runs in the National T-20 Cup fixture here at the Iqbal Stadium on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Northern overpowered Sindh by 66 runs in the National T-20 Cup fixture here at the Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

To bat first, Imad Wasim-led Northern side scored 191 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Opener Ali Imran made only scoring 4 runs, Sohail Akhtar and Umar Amin consolidated the innings and scored 102 runs for the second wicket partnership. Umar Amin made 36 runs while Sohail Akhtar smashed 63 runs on 36 balls hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes. Asif Ali made 30 runs, Muhammad Nawaz 13, Sohail Tanvir 2 and Rohail Nazir 8 while Shadab khan returned to pavilion without any run.

For Sindh, Muhammad Husnain picked up 2 wickets for 32 runs while Sohail Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Anwar Ali and Mirza Ahsan Jamil took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Sindh openers Khurram Manzoor and Ahsan Ali put up a 44-run first wicket stand in the first six overs.

However, Khurram Manzoor was dismissed on 16 while Ahsan Ali scored 29 runs. Asad shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed made 17 runs each while Saud Shakil scored 15. Sohail Khan remained unbeaten on 12 but failed to find the desired support as five batsmen could not enter into double figures and all out on 125 in 17.4 overs.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Northern with 3-28. Muhammad Amir picked up 2 while Sohail Tanvir, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf took one wicket each.

Sohail Akhtar was declared man-of-the-match.

Scores in brief: Northern 191/7, 20 overs (Sohail Akhtar 63, Umar Amin 36; Muhammad Husnain 2-32, Anwar Ali 1-32) Sindh 125/10, 17.4 overs (Ahsan Ali 29, Asad Shafiq 17; Shadab Khan 3-28, Muhammad Amir 2-18).