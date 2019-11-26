Northern in command after early scares against Balochistan

Northern were trailing Balochistan by three runs after making 297 runs for the loss of five wickets on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ninth round fixture at UBL Sports Complex

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019) Northern were trailing Balochistan by three runs after making 297 runs for the loss of five wickets on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ninth round fixture at UBL Sports Complex.

Northern entered the second day with authority to wrap up the Balochistan innings on 300 in 90.2 overs. The Imran Farhat-led outfit added only 29 runs to their overnight score of 271 for 8 which granted them three batting point.

Umar Gul, who resumed his innings on 29, scored his third first-class half-century with 51 off 87, hitting eight fours and a six.

For Northern, left-arm paceman Sadaf Hussain and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, the captain of the side, stood out with the ball taking four and three wickets respectively to add three bowling points to the team’s account.

Umar Amin’s 69 off 83 balls – laced with nine fours and a six – held Northern’s innings together despite Balochistan taking two wickets to have the visitors two down for 78 at Lunch.

In the second session, Gul chipped in to dislodge Faizan Riaz (19). Amin, however, carried on the momentum to stitch a notable stand of 65 runs with Sarmad Bhatti (83 not out) before getting bowled out by Taj Wali, the left-arm pacer’s second wicket of the innings.

An unbeaten 101-run partnership for the sixth-wicket between Sarmad and wicketkeeper-batsman Jamal Anwar (61 not out) had Northern in command when stumps were drawn.

Faizan Riaz (19) and Hammad Azam (11) were the other two Northern wickets to fall on the second day.

Sarmad, to date, has cracked nine fours and a six in 155 balls, while Jamal has dispatched seven balls for boundaries out of the 83 he has faced.

Scores in brief:Balochistan 300 all-out, 90.2 (Imran Butt 124, Umar Gul 51, Imran Farhat 32; Sadaf Hussain 4-75, Nauman Ali 3-80)

Northern 297-5, 71 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 83 not out, Umar Amin 69, Jamal Anwar 61 not out; Taj Wali 2-72)