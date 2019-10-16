NZ women blind cricket team to tour Pakistan next year

The New Zealand women blind cricket team would tour Pakistan in October or November next year for a series against the national side

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The New Zealand women blind cricket team would tour Pakistan in October or November next year for a series against the national side.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said we have been in talks with the New Zealand Blind Cricket Council and they were more than willing to tour Pakistan next year.

"This would be the first time that the New Zealand women blind cricket team would tour Pakistan for a series," he told APP.

Earlier, Nepal women's blind team played a five-match series against Pakistan in February this year. This was the first international women blind series which was won by the visitors 4-0.

