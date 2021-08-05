UrduPoint.com

Olympic Champion Bencic, French Open Winner Krejcikova Join WTA Montreal Exodus

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Olympic champion Bencic, French Open winner Krejcikova join WTA Montreal exodus

Montreal, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova on Wednesday withdrew from next week's WTA Montreal tournament, organizers announced.

Swiss Bencic, ranked 12th, and Czech Krejcikova, the world number 11, joined pullouts Tuesday by Japan's second-ranked Naomi Osaka and 2020 Grand Slam title winners Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek.

The latest withdrawals opened spots for Sweden's Rebecca Peterson and Czech Katerina Siniakova in the main draw.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, a 2018 Montreal and French Open runner-up, also returns after suffering a knee injury in June at Wimbledon.

