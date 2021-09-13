UrduPoint.com

Olympic Champion Wainiqolo Loses On Toulon Debut As Toulouse Go Top

Paris, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Fiji's Olympic gold medallist Jiuta Wainiqolo tasted defeat on his Toulon debut as his new club lost 41-10 at Toulouse in the French Top 14 on Sunday.

Wainiqolo, 22, arrived in France 10 days ago after winning the sevens tournament in Japan in July but was unable to stop the champions from taking top spot from Racing 92, who had beaten La Rochelle 24 hours earlier.

Ugo Mola, head coach of the record 21-time league winners, named new signing Anthony Jelonch, who stepped in for Charles Ollivon as France captain in July's Test series defeat to Australia, on the bench for his maiden appearance.

Toulon head coach Patrice Collazo also handed 21-year-old Harrison Obatoyinbo his club debut on the opposite wing to Wainiqolo.

Three-time European champions Toulon were rewarded for a good start as Les Bleus fly-half Louis Carbonnel kicked a fifth-minute penalty.

The momentum swung two minutes later as USA hooker Mike Sosene-Feagai was shown a yellow card for elbowing Lucas Tauzin.

The hosts, who also won a record fifth European title last season, led 8-3 after No. 8 Selevasio Tolofua crashed over just before the 10-minute mark.

Wainiqolo showed his ability with ball in hand just after the opening quarter as he broke 40 metres upfield.

His side failed to profit from the opportunity before trailing 20-3 at the break as Ramos, who crossed the 1,000-point mark for the club during the match, then Zach Holmes thanks to a 90-metre interception scored for Mola's side.

They continued their dominance in the second half and were helped by a second Toulon yellow card as lock Brian Alainu'uese was penalised for an early tackle.

Flanker Alban Placines, winger Matthis Lebel and replacement hooker Peato Mauvaka all crossed in the second half for Toulouse as they secured top spot, and a second win in as many games of the new campaign.

Wainiqolo's fellow close-season arrival Lopeti Timani crossed for a consolation effort in added time as Toulon, who signed South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe from Toulouse earlier this month, stay in 11th place, with just an opening round draw to their name.

On Saturday, Gael Fickou impressed as Racing 92 overcame a stern La Rochelle, who lost to Toulouse in June's final, by 23-10.

Fickou's midfield partner Virimi Vakatawa crossed and Fickou forced a penalty try for the 2016 champions.

Earlier, French back-rower Kevin Kornath crashed over in the 77th minute as Castres defeated Clermont 34-30.

Castres players were filmed lifting and moving a car on their way to the stadium as it had blocked their team bus.

