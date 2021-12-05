Ovechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Russian hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin has repeated the NHL record of scoring 20 times or more in 17 seasons in a row, the National Hockey League said.

During the Saturday night game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal against the rival team. That was his 750th goal in NHL games and the 20th this season.

"Alex Ovechkin became the seventh player in NHL history to record 20 goals in 17 straight consecutive seasons," the NHL said on Twitter.

Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005.