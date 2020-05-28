UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ovechkin Wins Record 9th Maurice Richard Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:13 PM

Ovechkin Wins Record 9th Maurice Richard Trophy

Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals and David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins won the Maurice Richard Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalscorer of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL), the league said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals and David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins won the Maurice Richard Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalscorer of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL), the league said on Thursday.

Both hockey players scored 48 goals in the regular season, which was ended prematurely due to coronavirus. Ovechkin played 68 games, while Pastrnak played 70.

This award is the record ninth for Ovechkin and first for Pastrnak.

The trophy is awarded to two players at once for the first time in past 10 years.

Related Topics

Hockey Washington David Boston Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

1 hour ago

Politicians should not doing politics on national ..

2 minutes ago

50 world leaders call for post-pandemic cooperatio ..

2 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Hong Kong on Frida ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Berlin Not Commenting on Ambass ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.