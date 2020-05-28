Ovechkin Wins Record 9th Maurice Richard Trophy

Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals and David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins won the Maurice Richard Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalscorer of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL), the league said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Alexander Ovechkin of Washington Capitals and David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins won the Maurice Richard Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalscorer of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL), the league said on Thursday.

Both hockey players scored 48 goals in the regular season, which was ended prematurely due to coronavirus. Ovechkin played 68 games, while Pastrnak played 70.

This award is the record ninth for Ovechkin and first for Pastrnak.

The trophy is awarded to two players at once for the first time in past 10 years.