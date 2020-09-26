UrduPoint.com
Pacquiao Wants McGregor Fight Next Year: Statement

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:49 PM

Pacquiao wants McGregor fight next year: statement

Manila (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in the ring next year, an aide said in a statement Saturday.

"For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year," Pacquiao's special assistant Jayke Joson said in a statement, adding negotiations are ongoing.

Pacquiao would donate a portion of his prize earnings to Filipino victims of the pandemic, Joson added.

