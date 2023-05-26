Pak Army bags National Games rowing event title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army has grabbed the rowing event of the National Games while Wapda and Pakistan Navy bagged second and third positions, respectively.

Pakistan Army bagged the title of champion with 16 gold and 12 silver medals.

Wapda secured second position with 8 gold,10 silver and 6 bronze medals while Pakistan Navy clinched the third position with 3 gold, 6 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Pakistan Railways secured the fourth position with a gold medal and Higher education Commission secured fifth position with 9 bronze medals.

Rawalpindi Women's University Vice Chancellor Anila Kamal distributed trophies and medals among the players of the teams. Chairman of Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwan ul Haq was also present on the occasion.

.