Pak Cricketer Azhar Ali reaches 7,000 Test-run milestone

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Former Pakistan Cricket captain Azhar Ali achieved a rare distinction in his cricket career by reaching his 7,000 Test run on Wednesday during Pakistan's third and last test against Australia here at the Gadaffi stadium.

Azhar achieved this milestone by appearing in his test 94 match.

He becomes only the fifth Pakistan batsman and 54th in sport to score 7,000 Test-run.

Azhar joined Pakistan legends Younis Khan (118 Tests, 10,099 runs), Javed Miandad (104 Tests, 8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (119, 8,829) and Mohammad Yousuf (90, 7,530).

The 37-year-old veteran joined the elite list of Pakistan batsmen who have already performedthis rare feat by sweeping Australian spinner Nathan Lyon to reach the landmark.

Azhar posted 78 runs and was caught and bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins.