Pak taekwondo team returns home from Iran

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo team returned home on Friday after securing the third position at Fajr Open held in Tehran, Iran.

Officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association & Pakistan Taekwondo Federation welcomed the team on its return According to the media manager of the team, Shiraz Asif, 17 nations participated in the Fajr Open and hosts Iran won whereas Turkey got the second place.

Haroon Khan of Pakistan won 2 silver medals and Shahzaib won a bronze medal. Haroon lost -58 kg category's final to Muhammad Sadiq of Iran.

On arrival Haroon said that the best players from the world participated in the event which was a great learning exposure for for teams"During the event, we met our contemporaries and professional coaches which will benefit us in our upcoming Chief of Army Staff G-1 Taekwondo Championship event next month," he added.

National team coach Shahzada Muhammad Asif said" we are satisfied with players' performances against top players at Fajr Open. There is immense talent of Taekwondo in Pakistan which needs Government patronage. We are thankful to President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col. (R) Waseem Janjua & CEO Combaxx sports Omar Saeed for arranging all facilities for this event".