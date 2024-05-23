Pak Team Qualifies For ATF Team Competition Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Pakistan team has displayed top notch performance qualifying for the ATF 12 & under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia at Kathmandu, Nepal.
According to details, Pakistan team defeated Bangladesh in the semifinal to secure a spot in the final.
This victory not only propels Pakistan to the championship match but also qualifies them for the prestigious ITF Asia 12 & under finals to be held in Kazakhstan later this year.
The semifinal match showcased Pakistan's dominance, with outstanding performances in the singles and doubles.
This win has set the stage for an electrifying final where Pakistan will face their arch-rival India, on Friday.
The historic rivalry between Pakistan and India adds another layer of excitement and anticipation to the clash, as both teams vie for the championship title.
In addition to the immediate glory of the final, Pakistan's qualification for the Asia finals in Kazakhstan marks a significant milestone.
This achievement highlights the team's hard work, dedication, and talent at the international stage.
In 1st singles, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Muhammad Haider by 6-1,6-1 while M. Shayan Afridi outplayed Jobair islam by 6-1,6-0 in 2nd singles.
In doubles, Rashid Ali Bachani, M. Junaid Khan downed Faheem Sourov Hossian, Jobair Islam by 6-1,6-1.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Sports
-
Ricky Ponting declines India coaching offer due to family commitments12 minutes ago
-
Bayer Leverkusen v Atalanta Europa League final starting line-ups14 hours ago
-
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with 1,100th win14 hours ago
-
Japanese Consul General highlights role of sports in fostering unity15 hours ago
-
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed18 hours ago
-
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead18 hours ago
-
Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup18 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table18 hours ago
-
Thiem bids farewell to French Open after qualifiers loss18 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka T20 team owner arrested for graft allegations18 hours ago
-
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance20 hours ago
-
Talented players of different Games to be facilitated with scholarships: Fakhre21 hours ago