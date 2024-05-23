Open Menu

Pak Team Qualifies For ATF Team Competition Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Pakistan team has displayed top notch performance qualifying for the ATF 12 & under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia at Kathmandu, Nepal.

According to details, Pakistan team defeated Bangladesh in the semifinal to secure a spot in the final.

This victory not only propels Pakistan to the championship match but also qualifies them for the prestigious ITF Asia 12 & under finals to be held in Kazakhstan later this year.

The semifinal match showcased Pakistan's dominance, with outstanding performances in the singles and doubles.

This win has set the stage for an electrifying final where Pakistan will face their arch-rival India, on Friday.

The historic rivalry between Pakistan and India adds another layer of excitement and anticipation to the clash, as both teams vie for the championship title.

In addition to the immediate glory of the final, Pakistan's qualification for the Asia finals in Kazakhstan marks a significant milestone.

This achievement highlights the team's hard work, dedication, and talent at the international stage.

In 1st singles, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Muhammad Haider by 6-1,6-1 while M. Shayan Afridi outplayed Jobair islam by 6-1,6-0 in 2nd singles.

In doubles, Rashid Ali Bachani, M. Junaid Khan downed Faheem Sourov Hossian, Jobair Islam by 6-1,6-1.

More Stories From Sports