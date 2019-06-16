UrduPoint.com
Pak Vs India: This Is How Father’s Day Is Lucky For Pakistan Team

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 6 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:31 PM

Pak vs India: This is how Father’s Day is lucky for Pakistan team

Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy match against India by 180 runs on June 18, 2016 which had also coincided with Father’s Day.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Today is Father’s Day but what’s more important today is the Pak vs India match to be played in Old Trafford, Manchester.

While the entire Pakistan has been praying for the country’s victory against India in the World Cup match to be played today, Father’s Day has proved to be lucky for Pakistan in the past as well.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The Pak-India match is however feared to be interrupted due to rain as showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday.

Let’s hope history repeats itself and Pakistan again beats rival India in the World Cup match.

