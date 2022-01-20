UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Afghan Boxers To Fight For Arabian Sea Title On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Pakistan's Muzzafar Khan will go toe to toe against Afghanistan's Ahmad Samir Dawrani in the World Boxing Council (WBC) sanctioned Arabian Sea Title Belt fight at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday

The 27-year-old Muzzafar and 28-year-old Samir will box in the super welter division.

"Besides the title fight boxers from Pakistan, UK and Kuwait will feature in exhibition bouts in different divisions. Two female boxers from Pakistan will also face each other in the showdown," Syed Nauman Shah, the president of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) told APP on Thursday.

He said he was thankful to WBC for sanctioning the fight in Pakistan, which had immense talent in the sport. "The WBC recognizes the boxing potential in Pakistan. This is just a start.

In the future you will see plenty of pro boxing activities in Pakistan." He expressed the optimism that the event would provide the right platform to young Pakistan pugilists to showcase their skills, helping the pro boxing grow in the country.

According to Shah, the PPBL would identify the talent and provide it proper coaching and a perfect platform. He said Pakistan had all the conditions to produce world class pro boxers but that needed concerted efforts.

"Our objective is to discover fighters who can challenge title fights in the region in different weight divisions," added Shah, who is also president of WBC for the Arabian Sea region.

The Arabian Sea region includes 16 countries - Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives and India.

