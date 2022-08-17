Pakistan downed Guyana by 3-0 in the 1st pool match of World Junior Squash Team Championships 2022 at Nancy (France).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan downed Guyana by 3-0 in the 1st pool match of World Junior Squash Team Championships 2022 at Nancy (France).

After the successful conclusion of the Individual Event, the Mens' Team Championship kicked off on Wednesday.

A group of 23 teams from all over the world were featuring in the event, who have been divided into six pools. Pakistan has been placed in Pool-C along with the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Guyana.

In the 1st pool match, Pakistan beat Guyana by 3-0. Noor Zaman beat Shomari Wiltshire by 3-0 while Ashab Irfan outplayed Nicholas Verwey by 3-0 and Hamza Khan defeated Samuel Ince-Carvalhal by 3-0.

Pakistan would play the Netherlands in the morning session and Hong Kong in the evening.