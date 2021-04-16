UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Beat South Africa With One Ball To Spare

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:55 PM

Pakistan beat South Africa with one ball to spare

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 international South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 international South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

It clinched a 3-1 series win for the tourists.

Pakistan seemed to be cruising when they reached 92 for one in the 10th over after bowling out South Africa for 144 on what is usually a high-scoring ground.

But six wickets fell for 27 runs after Fakhar Zaman was out for a hard-hit 60 off 34 balls before Mohammad Nawaz sealed the win with a six off the penultimate ball.

Pakistan's 3-1 series win completed a clean sweep of four successful series against South Africa during the season.

They won Test and T20 series in Pakistan and a one-day and T20 series in South Africa.

Brief scores: South Africa 144 in 19.3 overs (H. van der Dussen 52, J. Malan 33; Faheem Ashraf 3-17) v Pakistan 149-7 in 19.5 overs (Fakhar Zaman 60; S. Magala 2-33).

Result: Pakistan won by three wicketsSeries: Pakistan won the four-match series 3-1Toss: Pakistan

