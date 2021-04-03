Pakistan blind team outsmart India in Triangular Blind Cricket Tournament

Pakistan got off to a flying start in Triangular Blind Cricket Tournament, out playing India by 58 in the opening match at Bashundhara Sports Complex Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan got off to a flying start in Triangular Blind cricket Tournament, out playing India by 58 in the opening match at Bashundhara sports Complex Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday.

According information received here, Indian captain Ajay Reddy won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan opener, Muhammad Rashid was bowled on the second ball without scoring any run. Zafar Iqbal also did not last for long as he departed on 6. Pakistan were 15 for 2. But, thereafter Nisar Ali and Moain Aslam knitted a partnership of 59 runs to put the innings back on track. Both were dismissed after scoring 33 and 30 runs respectively. Badar Munir was sent down the order to attack in the deck overs and he proved his class by scoring a fiery 50 off just 27 balls with the help of four big sixes.

Pakistan finished the innings with 185 runs on the board for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Reddy was the pick amongst the Indian bowlers as he claimed two wickets for 24 runs.

India started their chase well and kept the scoring rate well in their reach, but the wicket of Venkatesh opened the gate for Pakistan bowlers to run through Indian batting lineup. Venkatesh was dismissed by Anees Javed after scoring 16 runs. The B1 bowlers (totally Blind Bowlers), who have to bowl minimum 40% of the overs (in T-20 minimum 8 overs) changed the course of the match in the favour of Pakistan team with economical bowling. The rookie, Muhammad Shahzaib, only 18 years old, who was playing his first match against India took 2 wickets in his 4 overs spell by giving away only 13 runs. India made 127 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Badar Munir was declared man of the match.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on Sunday in their second fixture.