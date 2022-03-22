Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy will host two exhibition hockey matches on Wednesday, March 23 in connection with Pakistan Day

The first match will be played between Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan and Fatima Jinnah XI consisting of women players of the academy at 10am, according to a communique.

Dr. Asma Ali Shah will be the Cheif guest and 2nd match which will be played between Muhammad Ali jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan XI.

The game will be played at five o'clock with special guest Olympian Akhtar-ul-Islam.