Pakistan Defeat India In Handball Event At SAG
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan exhibited their prowess in the handball event at the 11th South Asian Games when they edged passed traditional rivals India in the final to claim gold medal at Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday.
According to information made available here by Pakistan sports board, Pakistan defeated India 30-29 in an exciting contest.