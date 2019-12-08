UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Defeat India In Handball Event At SAG

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan defeat India in handball event at SAG

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan exhibited their prowess in the handball event at the 11th South Asian Games when they edged passed traditional rivals India in the final to claim gold medal at Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan sports board, Pakistan defeated India 30-29 in an exciting contest.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Sports Kathmandu Nepal Sunday Gold Event Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

37 minutes ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

2 hours ago

RTA signs MoU to develop ‘Digital Plates’

2 hours ago

UAE’s FCSA, World Bank Group help share best pra ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber introduces latest version of Incot ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.