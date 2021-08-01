UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Defeat West Indies By Seven Runs In Second T20

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan defeat West Indies by seven runs in second T20

Providence, Guyana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan defeated the West Indies by seven runs in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Brief scores: Pakistan 157-8 (Babar Azam 51, Mohammad Rizwan 46; J. Holder 4-26) v West Indies 150-4 (N. Pooran 62 n.o., E. Lewis 35; Mohammad Hafeez 1-6) Toss: West Indies

