Pakistan Enforce Follow-on After Bowling Out Zimbabwe For 132

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan enforce follow-on after bowling out Zimbabwe for 132

Harare, May 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan enforced the follow-on after Zimbabwe were bowled out for 132 at lunch on the third day of the second Test at Harare sports Club on Sunday.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali had career-best figures of five for 27.

Brief scores: Pakistan, first innings, 510-8 declared Zimbabwe, first innings, 132 (R. Chakabva 33; Hasan Ali 5-27, Sajid Khan 2-39).

Match situation: Pakistan lead by 378 runs on the first innings. Pakistan lead series 1-0Toss: Pakistan

More Stories From Sports

