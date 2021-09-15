Pakistan Name 12 For First ODI
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 03:41 PM
Rawalpindi,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2021) Pakistan today announced their 12-player squad for the first One-Day International against New Zealand, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will start at 1430 local time.
Squad (in alphabetical order):
Babar Azam (captain)
Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
Fakhar Zaman
Haris Rauf
Hasan Ali
Iftikhar Ahmed
Imam-ul-Haq
Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
Saud Shakil
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Usman Qadir
Zahid Mahmood
The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 19 and 21 September, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.