Pakistan Name 12 For First ODI

Wed 15th September 2021 | 03:41 PM

Pakistan today announced their 12-player squad for the first One-Day International against New Zealand, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday

Rawalpindi,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2021) Pakistan today announced their 12-player squad for the first One-Day International against New Zealand, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will start at 1430 local time.

Squad (in alphabetical order):

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Saud Shakil

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Usman Qadir

Zahid Mahmood

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 19 and 21 September, respectively while Gaddafi Stadium will host the T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.

