Pakistan Open Tennis Championships: Ushna, Noor in ladies final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Ushna Suhail of Wapda and Noor Malik of ZTBL reached the ladies singles final in the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

Total 32 matches were decided on the sixth day of the event in men's singles, ladies singles, men's doubles, seniors 40 plus doubles, boys 18 & under, boys 14 & under, boys/girls 12 & under and 10 & under categories.

In the ladies singles semifinals, Wapda's Ushna Sohail was up against Mehak Khokar and played tremendous tennis against Mehak to comfortably won the encounter 6-2, 6-1. ZTBL's Noor Malik stunned Esha Jawad in straight sets with a score of 6-0, 6-2. Noor thanked his father, Rashid Malik ZTBL coach and former Davis Cup captain, for coaching her in a professional manner, which helped make way to the final.

In boys U-18 semifinals, Hamid Israr faced tough resistance from Faizan Fayyaz before winning the encounter 7-6, 6-2 while Hasheesh Kumar outsmarted Zalan Khan quite comfortably with a score of 6-0, 6-2.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Shimza Durab thrashed Zara Khan 8-0, Sheeza Sajid outclassed Ashtifila Arif 8-0, Amna Ali Qayyum outscored Tooba Khan 8-1 and Natalia Zamn routed Labika Durab 8-1.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman 2-6, 6-0, 10-7 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 6-3, 6-2. In U-12 semifinals, Omer Jawad had to struggle hard to beat spirited Ameer Mazri 4-2, 6-7, 5-3 while Hamza Roman Beat Omer 4-0, 4-1. Abdur Rehman outlasted Fajar Fayyaz 4-1, 4-2 and M Shayan Afridi routed Hajra 4-0, 5-3 to book berths in the U-10 final.

In the men's doubles semifinals, Aqeel/Ahmad beat Muzammil/Mudassar 6-4, 7-6, Barkat/Shoaib beat Abid/Waqas 6-3, 7-6. In the seniors 40 plus doubles, Aqeel/Talha Beat Shakeel/Israr 6-2 , 6-2 and Fayyaz/Arif beat Amin/Hammad 6-1, 6-1.