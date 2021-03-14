UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Open Tennis Championships: Ushna, Noor In Ladies Final

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan Open Tennis Championships: Ushna, Noor in ladies final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Ushna Suhail of Wapda and Noor Malik of ZTBL reached the ladies singles final in the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

Total 32 matches were decided on the sixth day of the event in men's singles, ladies singles, men's doubles, seniors 40 plus doubles, boys 18 & under, boys 14 & under, boys/girls 12 & under and 10 & under categories.

In the ladies singles semifinals, Wapda's Ushna Sohail was up against Mehak Khokar and played tremendous tennis against Mehak to comfortably won the encounter 6-2, 6-1. ZTBL's Noor Malik stunned Esha Jawad in straight sets with a score of 6-0, 6-2. Noor thanked his father, Rashid Malik ZTBL coach and former Davis Cup captain, for coaching her in a professional manner, which helped make way to the final.

In boys U-18 semifinals, Hamid Israr faced tough resistance from Faizan Fayyaz before winning the encounter 7-6, 6-2 while Hasheesh Kumar outsmarted Zalan Khan quite comfortably with a score of 6-0, 6-2.

In the girls U-18 quarterfinals, Shimza Durab thrashed Zara Khan 8-0, Sheeza Sajid outclassed Ashtifila Arif 8-0, Amna Ali Qayyum outscored Tooba Khan 8-1 and Natalia Zamn routed Labika Durab 8-1.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman 2-6, 6-0, 10-7 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 6-3, 6-2. In U-12 semifinals, Omer Jawad had to struggle hard to beat spirited Ameer Mazri 4-2, 6-7, 5-3 while Hamza Roman Beat Omer 4-0, 4-1. Abdur Rehman outlasted Fajar Fayyaz 4-1, 4-2 and M Shayan Afridi routed Hajra 4-0, 5-3 to book berths in the U-10 final.

In the men's doubles semifinals, Aqeel/Ahmad beat Muzammil/Mudassar 6-4, 7-6, Barkat/Shoaib beat Abid/Waqas 6-3, 7-6. In the seniors 40 plus doubles, Aqeel/Talha Beat Shakeel/Israr 6-2 , 6-2 and Fayyaz/Arif beat Amin/Hammad 6-1, 6-1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Punjab Rashid Abdur Rehman Sunday Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Afridi Event From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

25 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Dubai Courts

40 minutes ago

Two sports establishments to shut, 6 fined for flo ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs foils smuggling of 3 million Captago ..

1 hour ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.