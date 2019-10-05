Pakistan put in determined efforts to improve security: ICC official

The Vice Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Iman Khawaja said on Saturday that Pakistan put in determined efforts to improve security in the country which paved the way for the foreign teams to visit country for playing international cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):The Vice Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Iman Khawaja said on Saturday that Pakistan put in determined efforts to improve security in the country which paved the way for the foreign teams to visit country for playing international cricket.

"Pakistan has made effective measures to raise the security to a significant level to move forward in right direction for bringing back international cricket to the country", he said while addressing a news conference here at Gadaffi stadium along with Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani.

The ICC official said that the task of improvement of security was always challenging and Pakistan Government made huge investment to address this issue and finally succeeded in this regard.

"It is result of these resolute efforts that Lankan team is playing in Pakistan and it is the success of Pakistan and I anticipate more international cricket coming to Pakistan in due course of time",he said.

To a question he said with international cricket taking place in Pakistan other foreign teams will also be visiting the country which was deprived of international cricket in for past many years owing to security concerns.

"PCB is making strenuous efforts for the resumption of international cricket and the ICC also supported the PCB by acknowledging its efforts which have been made for bringing back security to a significant good level ", said the ICC official.

The ICC Vice Chairman said that it was a memorable moment in Pakistan cricket history that international cricket has returned to the country with the visit of Lankan side which played ODI series at Karachi and now playing T20 series here at famous Gadaffi stadium.

"ICC also lent support to Pakistan to supplement its efforts for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan with the tour of World XI and other teams and by appointing its officials in various cricket events ",he said.

Chairman, PCB Ehsan mani recounted PCB efforts for making things conducive for bringing back international in the country and said "We are doing a lot in this regard and we will continue our sincere efforts till the full resumption of international cricket in Pakistan".

He said he was delighted that ICC official Imran Khawaja is visiting Pakistan to overview the security arrangements being made for the safety of the Lankan team.

"For us it a very encouraging aspect that the Lankan side has expressed its satisfaction on the security measures being made for their protection ", he said adding " After the visit of the Lankan team we look forward to them to play matches in Pakistan which are part of ICC test championship".

PCB Chief expressed his resolve to hold the entire next edition of the Pakistan Super League early next year saying " We are all prepared and set to have the whole of the PSL at different centres of the country and with foreign players in the mega event it will restore their trust in Pakistan security".

Ehsan Mani also acknowledged the efforts of the ICC for helping Pakistan in a big way for the resumption of international cricket.

"ICC sent its officials ,time to time, to inspect the security arrangements and measures being taken for holding international cricket in Pakistan and it is a positive sign for Pakistan that officials from cricket board have started visiting Pakistan to assess the security measures", he said.