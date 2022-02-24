Pakistan Sepak Takraw team to participate in 19th Asian Games: SG PSTF

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary General, Pakistan Sepak Takraw Federation (PSTF) Noushad Ahmad Khan on Thursday announced that Pakistan Sepak Takraw team will participate in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou,China this year.

He said that participation of Pakistan Sepak Takraw team in the 19th Asian Games would be possible with the help of Pakistan Olympic Association, said a statement.

In this regard, PSTF has announced a 7-member selection committee headed by Ahmed Ali Rajput.

Ahmed Ali Rajput will be the chairman while Dr Muhammad Arif Hafeez will be the Vice Chairman.

The other members of the selection committee are Shabbir Ahmed (Sindh), Sardar Muhammad Khan (Balochistan), Amir Latif (Punjab), Shakeel Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Umar Faraz (Islamabad).