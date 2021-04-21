Pakistan set the target of 150 for Zimbabwe to chase in first T20I match

(@fidahassanain)

Wicket keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored 82 off 61 balls and led the team to strong position.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) Pakistan on Wednesday set the target of 150 for Zimbabwe in the first T20I match.

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored 82 off 51 balls to lead the team to strong position.

Pakistan could score 149 for seven. The batsman instead of Mohammad Rizwan could stay longer on the crease.

Danish Aziz and Haider Ali, the youngsters batsmen, were also seen under pressure. Danish made 15 off 11 while Haider could score only 5 off 9 balls.