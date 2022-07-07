Pakistan Sports Board denotifies PHF office-bearers

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday denotified all the office-bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the expiry of their tenure

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) on Thursday denotified all the office-bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the expiry of their tenure.

According to a PSB press release, the election of PHF was held on 15-05-2018 in which office-bearers were elected for a term of four years. Brig. (retd) M. Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was elected as president PHF, Olympian Shahbaz Ahmad Senior secretary general and Muhammad Ikhlaq treasurer.

Asif Bajwa was nominated as secretary general for the second term in 2019 for the intervening period after the resignation of Shahbaz Ahmad which has been expired on 14-05-2022 along with other office-bearers.

"The tenure of the office-bearers has expired on 14-05-2022 and no election notice/schedule has been issued by the PHF despite a lapse of more than two months which is in violation of National Sports Policy 2005.

"Foregoing in view, the PSB hereby de-notifies all the office-bearers on the expiry of their tenure with immediate effect," the press release added.

