UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sports Board Denotifies PHF Office-bearers

Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Pakistan Sports Board denotifies PHF office-bearers

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday denotified all the office-bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the expiry of their tenure

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) on Thursday denotified all the office-bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the expiry of their tenure.

According to a PSB press release, the election of PHF was held on 15-05-2018 in which office-bearers were elected for a term of four years. Brig. (retd) M. Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was elected as president PHF, Olympian Shahbaz Ahmad Senior secretary general and Muhammad Ikhlaq treasurer.

Asif Bajwa was nominated as secretary general for the second term in 2019 for the intervening period after the resignation of Shahbaz Ahmad which has been expired on 14-05-2022 along with other office-bearers.

"The tenure of the office-bearers has expired on 14-05-2022 and no election notice/schedule has been issued by the PHF despite a lapse of more than two months which is in violation of National Sports Policy 2005.

"Foregoing in view, the PSB hereby de-notifies all the office-bearers on the expiry of their tenure with immediate effect," the press release added.

/932

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Hockey Sports 2019 All

Recent Stories

AJK President vows to raise Kashmir issue with ful ..

AJK President vows to raise Kashmir issue with full vigour at int'l level

56 seconds ago
 France, Pakistan sign 22 mln agreement for Lahore ..

France, Pakistan sign 22 mln agreement for Lahore Fort's renovation

58 seconds ago
 Kabaddi competitions start in Charsadda

Kabaddi competitions start in Charsadda

2 minutes ago
 Miftah stresses further strengthening of trade wit ..

Miftah stresses further strengthening of trade with Canada

2 minutes ago
 500 MW floating solar power plant to be installed ..

500 MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Kanjhar Lake: Sindh energy ..

2 minutes ago
 Eid-u-Azha Holidays: OGRA advises chief secretarie ..

Eid-u-Azha Holidays: OGRA advises chief secretaries to facilitate tourists, ensu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.