Pakistan To Host BWF Qualifiers In November

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:28 PM

Shuttlers from around 15 countries will compete at the International Series Badminton Tournament in Islamabad to receive qualification points for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, a senior Pakistan Sports Board official said on Tuesday.

"The tournament, which has been approved by Badminton Asia and Badminton World Federation (BWF) will be held at Pakistan Sports Complex here from November 7 to 11," Muhammad Azam Dar, Deputy Director General (Technical) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) told APP.

He said Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Chaudhry had called on Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza and briefed her about the preparations to hold the event.

"The minister has assured him that the PSB will provide all-out support to the federation to host the event in a befitting manner," he said.

Dar said that the tournament would offer a perfect chance to Pakistan shuttlers to gather maximum points and earn spots in the Olympics.

"Our players are working really hard and we expect them to perform well and qualify for the quadrennial sports extravaganza," he added.

The 52-week qualifying period for the Olympic contenders that began on April 29, 2019 would end on April 26, 2020. The BWF World Ranking lists as of April 28, 2020 will be used to allocate 34 individuals for singles and 16 pairs for doubles quota places per gender to the highest ranked athletes.

