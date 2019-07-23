Pakistan will host the 13th edition of South Asian Bodybuilding Championship, early next year, President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, Sheikh Farooq Iqbal said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan will host the 13th edition of South Asian Bodybuilding Championship, early next year, President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, Sheikh Farooq Iqbal said on Tuesday.

"We've won the bid to hold the event. It will be our effort to hold this high-profile event in March, 2020," Sheikh told APP.

A number of other countries also placed the bid for the championship but the General Council Meeting of Asian Bodybuilding and Physique sports Federation that held in Kathmandu, Nepal last week accepted our bid and allowed us to hold the championship.

"The championship normally takes place in June or July but we've requested the Asian body that as weather in Pakistan remains very hot during this period, the event should be held either in March or November.

"Because there will be some other international events taking place in November we are planning to hold the championship in March," he added.

Sheikh said that the federation had requested the government to allow it to hold the event next year. He expressed the satisfaction at Pakistan bodybuilders' performance at the recently held 12th South Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Kathmandu wherein they finished on high, grabbing four medals, including one gold, one silver and two bronze.

"It is a great achievement. Due to their outstanding display at the event, Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has issued us a letter of appreciation on Monday," Sheikh added.

