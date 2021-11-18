Pakistan to play 3 T20Is against Bangladesh from Friday

Pakistan will take on host nation Bangladesh on Friday (tomorrow) in the first match of the three-match T20I series in Dhaka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan will take on host nation Bangladesh on Friday (tomorrow) in the first match of the three-match T20I series in Dhaka.

More than 12,500 cricket fans are expected to turn-up at the stadium for the series opener.

Following the opener, the two sides will play on 20 and 22 November at the same venue. The visitors are playing their first bilateral series in Bangladesh in more than five years.

The two sides have clashed in 12 T20Is, Pakistan have won 10 out of the matches with Bangladesh recording both their wins at the same venue in the one-off T20I in 2015 and the 2016 Asia Cup encounter.

Meanwhile Pakistan captain Babar Azam has announced the 12-member squad for the first match: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr.

, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik Shoaib Malik is also the second most runs getter from Pakistan against Bangladesh in this format. He has 208 run with an avg. of 34.66 which includes one half-century.

Opening duo of Pakistan Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are taking all records under their belt. Babar Azam has scored fastest 2500 T20I runs in just 62 innings. He broke the World record of Virat Kohli who crossed the milestone in 68 T20I's innings.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan is the highest T20I runs getter in a Calendar year. He has scored 1033 runs in 23 matches with an avg. of 86.08 and strike rate of 136.45. It includes a century and 10 half centuries.