Pakistan to play in India on reciprocal basis: Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Thursday said that Pakistan would go to India to play the ICC Men's One Day International World Cup only if the Men in Blue tour here for the Asia Cup

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Thursday said that Pakistan would go to India to play the ICC Men's One Day International World Cup only if the Men in Blue tour here for the Asia Cup.

"We are told that India can consider playing in Pakistan when the Champions Trophy arrives here, so Asia Cup should be played at a neutral venue and Pakistan should go to India to play the World Cup," he said in a presser along with Pakistan team Director Mickey Arthur and PCB Director Domestic Haroon Rsaheed at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

He said under the current circumstances all teams were coming to Pakistan to play, so India should tour and we will welcome them and go there to play on a reciprocal basis.

"Now there were no security issues in Pakistan and what excuse does India have for not coming here to play.

We have adopted an opinion that Asia Cup matches would be held in Pakistan, whereas the matches of India can be played at a neutral venue as part of a hybrid system. And if this experiment is successful then it can be carried out in the World Cup also, until an agreement is reached between Pakistan and India for playing each other in both countries. Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) says that its government doesn't allow them to play in Pakistan whereas Pakistan has always allowed its team playing in India. But I can't say what will be the stance of the government when the World Cup arrives. But as for today the stance is reciprocal. The people of Pakistan also want its team to play against India with honour, so these were the ongoing negotiations with ACC and we can also have a talk with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on this matter," he said.

Speaking about coach Mickey Arthur, he said the coaching team was complete as Morne Morkel would join after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

To a question, on the appointment of foreign coaches, he said the professionalism of foreign coaches was high quality. "It is my general experience that there is no issue of reference or culture in appointing them and they are goal oriented. As we are playing with the top teams and coaches in the world. Our coaches are also top professionals.

He said, "The game of cricket is advancing day by day and new formats and developments were emerging in the game that's why I'm a bit partial towards coaches. I have worked with Mickey and I trust him. I remember how we had won the 2017 Champions Trophy." Sethi said most of the players who were playing today have been trained under Mickey and Babar Azam is a prime example of that.

About department cricket, Sethi said PCB has received 30 to 32 invitations from departments in Group B, while in Group A which has top 8 teams out of which 6 to 7 teams are ready.

"PCB want private sector to play in Group B first. Haroon Rasheed is making the model of domestic cricket which will be finalized in the coming days as we are making changes to it.

I'm hopeful that the department cricket would be fully restored by September.

Mickey Arthur said he was very much attached to Pakistan cricket team and to the country. "It's a privilege for me to come back and work hard to improve the team. Hopefully win the World Cup and be No 1 in all formats of the game," he added.

To a question, he said there is no such thing as an online coach. "Over the last five years I have watched every game Pakistan has played so I know exactly what they are thinking and what they need and require to be successful in terms of leading a team.

Mickey said he has got an incredible support staff and under his guidance the players are going to get the best possible coaching available.

"I'm giving them a very clear path and direction, I looked at the team, the talent in that dressing room is second to none.

The team are looking at young boys who have grown into men. We've got the talent to win a World Cup, to be number one in the world in all formats.

"I think it's about challenging them I think there's some seriously talented players in the team. I don't want to name them as the challenge is to keep them getting better, keep pushing them, to become better players and match winners for Pakistan. As a team evolves you need to have those young players pushing the senior players for places and that's when you create a healthy environment and I think we have that at the moment," he said.

Mickey said he had been in contact with Pakistani players since 2019. "I've been very much a part of their lives. What I saw with Babar Azam, the first thing that impressed me was his hands, so when you look at a young batsman it's the speed of his hands that gets you excited.

"I still remember walking into the center in Lahore and Grant Flower said to me, come have a look at this young player and I was amazed as I hadn't seen a talent like that before. The key to backing him was to give him opportunities to succeed. I knew that he was going to become a key part of a very successful Pakistan team. I always thought that he was going to become the number one batsman in the world.

I firmly believe that Babar is a wonderful talent and I still think he's got room to keep improving and I will keep challenging him to get better and better because he's going to be a legend of the game.

Mickey said cricket was a universal language. "Everybody knows for defensive you know exactly where to put the wrist on the ball but in terms of the final detail most of the guys are very good. If I feel the messaging as we did in our team meeting the other night we have a guy that interprets it because it's really important that the players who don't understand it knows exactly what we're talking about and what's required so we have everything interpreted in Urdu and sometimes in Pashto as well.