Pakistani players gain space in recently updated ICC Test Player Rankings

(@fidahassanain)

Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi all achieved career-best positions in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings as they became the first trio from their country to grab five-wicket hauls in the same match.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) Pakistani players have made their space in the recently updated ICC Test Player Rankings through their significant performance in Test series against Zimbabwe.

Taking to Twitter, International cricket Counci l(ICC) announced that bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi all achieved career-best positions in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. They became the first trio from their country to grab five-wicket hauls in the same match.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-27 in the first innings), left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (5-52 in the second innings) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (5-86 in the second innings) played important roles as Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare by an innings and 147 runs to complete a 2-0 series win.

Hasan jumped from 6th to 14th position, Shaheen from 9th to 22nd and Numan secured 46th position from 54th after registering only the sixth instance of three bowlers from one side finishing with five-wicket hauls in the same Test.

On other hand, opener Abid Ali’s performance also helped him advance 38places to 40th among batsmen while Azhar Ali also reached 16th position after gaining four slots and scoring 126. Nauman also lifted him up 35 places and gained his quick 97 position.