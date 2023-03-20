Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards

Captain of the Pakistani Women's Football team Maria Jamila Khan received Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards a joint venture of Bank of Khyber and Bint-e-Hawa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Captain of the Pakistani Women's Football team Maria Jamila Khan received Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards a joint venture of Bank of Khyber and Bint-e-Hawa.

Chief Organizer Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award Alam Zeb handed over the Award to her on Monday.

Maria Jamila Khan appreciated and showed her gratitude for the acknowledgement from Bint-e-Hawa organizers.

Her dedication to the Pakistani women's football team is commendable and it's wonderful to see her being appreciated for her efforts.

Maria Jamila Khan is a well-known and brilliant footballer leading the Pakistan Women's team in the UAE football tournament. She had also been declared the best player in the tournament.

Maria Jamila Khan belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and granddaughter of Hashim Khan the all-time great squash player.

It is worth mentioning here that the 2nd Bint-e-Hawa Achievements Awards took place in Peshawar on 8th March 2023 but she did not join the ceremony.

Bint-e-Hawa Achievements Awards represented and recognized dynamic ladies of our entire society who have the ability to face the challenges of society and tackle them with their expertise, skills, and experiences and make a difference in today's male-dominant culture.

They had nominated 80 women from different categories for awards who have contributed to women's empowerment and were capable of contributing towards the betterment of women's well-being.