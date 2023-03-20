UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria Gets 2nd Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards

Captain of the Pakistani Women's Football team Maria Jamila Khan received Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards a joint venture of Bank of Khyber and Bint-e-Hawa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Captain of the Pakistani Women's Football team Maria Jamila Khan received Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards a joint venture of Bank of Khyber and Bint-e-Hawa.

Chief Organizer Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award Alam Zeb handed over the Award to her on Monday.

Maria Jamila Khan appreciated and showed her gratitude for the acknowledgement from Bint-e-Hawa organizers.

Her dedication to the Pakistani women's football team is commendable and it's wonderful to see her being appreciated for her efforts.

Maria Jamila Khan is a well-known and brilliant footballer leading the Pakistan Women's team in the UAE football tournament. She had also been declared the best player in the tournament.

Maria Jamila Khan belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and granddaughter of Hashim Khan the all-time great squash player.

It is worth mentioning here that the 2nd Bint-e-Hawa Achievements Awards took place in Peshawar on 8th March 2023 but she did not join the ceremony.

Bint-e-Hawa Achievements Awards represented and recognized dynamic ladies of our entire society who have the ability to face the challenges of society and tackle them with their expertise, skills, and experiences and make a difference in today's male-dominant culture.

They had nominated 80 women from different categories for awards who have contributed to women's empowerment and were capable of contributing towards the betterment of women's well-being.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Squash Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa UAE March Women Bank Of Khyber From Best

Recent Stories

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

3 minutes ago
 Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse ..

Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse Shares to Have No Impact on I ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral ..

UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral relations, regional issues

27 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah commits Rs 49 million to building sch ..

Bank Alfalah commits Rs 49 million to building schools in flood-impacted areas

2 minutes ago
 Arelik establishes a global Research and Developme ..

Arelik establishes a global Research and Development Center at NUST

2 minutes ago
 Solution to all problems lies in provincial autono ..

Solution to all problems lies in provincial autonomy: QWP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.