LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's ace tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has wedded Sana Fayyaz here on Saturday.

Attended by family members, relatives and friends, a simple Nikah cermenoy was held, however, 'Ruksti' and a formal event would be arranged next month, the family sources of Aisam told APP.

It may be mentioned here that Aisam was remained a top-10 doubles player in the world ranking with a highest singles.

He was the only Pakistani tennis player who reached the the final of a Grand Slam, US open mixed doubles and doubles in 2010.

Aisam had been partnering with India's Rohan Bopanna in doubles event, while with KvetaPeschke in mixed event.