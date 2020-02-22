UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Tennis Star Aisam Weds Sana

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan's tennis star Aisam weds Sana

Pakistan's ace tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has wedded Sana Fayyaz here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's ace tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has wedded Sana Fayyaz here on Saturday.

Attended by family members, relatives and friends, a simple Nikah cermenoy was held, however, 'Ruksti' and a formal event would be arranged next month, the family sources of Aisam told APP.

It may be mentioned here that Aisam was remained a top-10 doubles player in the world ranking with a highest singles.

He was the only Pakistani tennis player who reached the the final of a Grand Slam, US open mixed doubles and doubles in 2010.

Aisam had been partnering with India's Rohan Bopanna in doubles event, while with KvetaPeschke in mixed event.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis World May Family Event

Recent Stories

Conservatives ahead as Iran poll results trickle i ..

2 minutes ago

Suspended judge in alleged rape case seeks test fr ..

2 minutes ago

Paintings' exhibition opens at Cancer Art Gallery

2 minutes ago

Italian Police Find No Proof of Doping in Raid on ..

5 minutes ago

Tsitsipas rolls into second straight Marseille fin ..

5 minutes ago

Giroud, Alonso back in favour as Chelsea sink Spur ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.