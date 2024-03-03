Open Menu

Paris 2024 Hockey Olympic Tournaments Match On March 6

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Paris 2024 hockey Olympic tournaments match on March 6

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced the match schedules of the Paris 2024 hockey Olympic tournaments – women and men to be unveiled on March 6 at the Olympic House in Lausanne.

It would be revealed by IOC President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The hockey tournaments of the XXXIII Olympiad would be played in the historical venue of the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium – an Olympic Games arena in 1924! - in Colombes, near Paris.

As many as 12 men’s and as many women’s national teams would compete to clinch the highly coveted Olympic medals.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, “On behalf of FIH and in my personal name, I’d like to express my sincerest gratitude to President Bach for his attendance at this really important event in the build-up to Paris 2024.

As an Olympic sport since 1908 and an active member of the Olympic movement, we’re honoured and proud that the IOC President will be giving us some of his precious time. These Olympic Games are taking place during our Centennial year, which makes it even more special for the global hockey community. We’re looking forward to a fantastic event in Paris in a few months’ time!”

With an FIH Hockey Pro League workshop taking place in Lausanne on March 6 and 7, most of the Hockey National Associations participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics would attend the unveiling ceremony.

