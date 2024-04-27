Open Menu

Young Maid Burnt To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 06:52 PM

Young maid burnt to death

A 10-year-old maid was fatally burnt under mysterious circumstances in the Millat Park area here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A 10-year-old maid was fatally burnt under mysterious circumstances in the Millat Park area here on Saturday.

Police said Zainab, who belonged to Pattoki and worked at the house of Suleman, was burnt but had been not shifted to hospital for nine hours. They said that her father, Ramazan, was informed that she had suffered burns but he found her dead in hospital.

Police have arrested the house owner who claimed that the girl had died after suffering burns in a cylinder explosion. Suleman said the girl was administered first aid at home and was taken to General Hospital when her condition deteriorated. The doctors said the girl had been brought dead.

Police said the girl had been tortured to death and her body was torched to conceal the crime. Police have registered a case against the employer and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Pattoki

Recent Stories

Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, ..

Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, dengue

4 minutes ago
 Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' at ..

Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' attack

4 minutes ago
 Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue

Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue

10 minutes ago
 New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory ..

New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home

56 minutes ago
 US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit res ..

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to sc ..

Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province

1 hour ago
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nat ..

Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Business community demands reduction in interest r ..

Business community demands reduction in interest rate

10 minutes ago
 MoU between AUP, Pak-Beijing Engineering Research ..

MoU between AUP, Pak-Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China

10 minutes ago
 Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

2 hours ago
 Benin police fire tear gas to break up union prote ..

Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest

8 minutes ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan