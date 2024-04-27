Young Maid Burnt To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 06:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A 10-year-old maid was fatally burnt under mysterious circumstances in the Millat Park area here on Saturday.
Police said Zainab, who belonged to Pattoki and worked at the house of Suleman, was burnt but had been not shifted to hospital for nine hours. They said that her father, Ramazan, was informed that she had suffered burns but he found her dead in hospital.
Police have arrested the house owner who claimed that the girl had died after suffering burns in a cylinder explosion. Suleman said the girl was administered first aid at home and was taken to General Hospital when her condition deteriorated. The doctors said the girl had been brought dead.
Police said the girl had been tortured to death and her body was torched to conceal the crime. Police have registered a case against the employer and started an investigation.
