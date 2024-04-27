US Diplomats Take Part In Cricketing Activity At Kinnaird College Ground
Muhammad Rameez Published April 27, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The US diplomats immersed themselves into the colours of cricket as they participated in a fun cricket game at the Kinnaird College for Women University (KCWU) cricket grounds, here on Saturday
The US diplomats from all parts of the country including deputy chief of mission (DCM), US embassy in Islamabad, Andrew Schofer, played cricket with young women cricketers from southern Punjab and honed their cricketing skills.
Embracing spirit of the upcoming ICC’s mega event in the USA from June 2, US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins, Consul General to Karachi Conrad Tribble, Consul General to Peshawar Shante Moore and other diplomatic staff were clad in green outfits and took part in fun cricket activity against Ali Khan Tareen’s team from the south Punjab.
The Kinnaird College cricket ground wore a festive look as the US diplomats took the field. They showed keen interest in the game of cricket and, sometimes, were seen asking questions from the young women cricketers and Ali Khan Tareen.
DCM Schofer and CG Kristin Hawkins opened the innings after the south Punjab women cricketers asked the US diplomats to bat first. Schofer and Ms Hawkins batted cautiously and, at times, took batting tips from Ali Khan Tareen during their innings, but CG Conrad Tribble impressed the opposition and the spectators with his free-flowing innings.
He hit all across the field and was the only one to put the south Punjab women bowlers to test.
Talking to APP about his power hitting, Conrad Tribble said he had played baseball during his high school and those skills had enabled him to do well in batting. He said there were many similarities in cricket and baseball and the US had rich traditions in baseball.
Conrad Tribble’s words were proved true a while later when he was seen throwing the ball like a pitcher in baseball while bowling against the south Punjab women. He did not bowl with round arm action rather threw the ball like a pitcher.
Talking to the media, DCM Andrew Schofer expressed his excitement and eagerness for learning about cricket, adding that more American would learn cricket with the holding of the mega event in the United States.
DCM Schofer and CG Kristin Hawkins also unveiled the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup countdown clock and trophy of the south Punjab Women’s Champion League 2024 under the auspices of the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) on the occasion.
