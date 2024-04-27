Series Of Blessings On Bureaucracy In KP Continue
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 06:47 PM
The series of blessings on the bureaucracy of the province, which is suffering from a financial crisis, continues
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The series of blessings on the bureaucracy of the province, which is suffering from a financial crisis, continues.
The Grade 16 officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Municipality Department. Anwarul Hussain, a progress officer of the department, was referred to 8 important posts simultaneously in Peshawar and Charsadda.
Progress Officer of Grade 16 has been given the post of Assistant Director, Senior Municipalities, Peshawar City.
Charge reference of Assistant Director Tehsil Shabqadar Charsadda, Assistant Director Tehsil Tangi, Charsadda. Also, having the charge of Progress Officer of Tehsil Shah Alam, Tehsil Mathura, Tehsil Chamkani, Tehsil Pishtakhara, Tehsil Hasan Khel was also given.
It is worth mentioning that the Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Local Government Election and Rural Development Department has issued a notification in this connection.
The notification said that one Anwarul Hussain, Progress Officer (BPS)-16) has posted as Assistant Director (Senior) LG&RDD Tehsil Headquarter Peshawar City with additional charges of Progress Officer in Tesil Shah Alam, Mathra, Chamkani, Pishtakhara and Hussan Khel District Peshawar as Assistant Director LG&RDD Tehsil Shabqadar District Charsadda in his own pay and scale with additional charge of AS LG&RDD Tehsil Tangi District Charsadda with immediate effect in best public interest, through a notification no. Director (LG) 3-4/posting and transfer-2023-24 dated April 24.
