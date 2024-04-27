Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Real Madrid 33 26 6 1 71 22 84

Girona 33 22 5 6 69 40 71

Barcelona 32 21 7 4 64 37 70

Atletico Madrid 32 19 4 9 59 38 61

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 32 16 10 6 52 30 58

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 33 13 12 8 46 35 51

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 32 12 12 8 40 38 48

Valencia 32 13 8 11 35 34 47

Villarreal 32 11 9 12 51 55 42

Getafe 32 9 13 10 38 44 40

Osasuna 32 11 6 15 37 46 39

Sevilla 32 9 10 13 41 45 37

Las Palmas 33 10 7 16 30 41 37

Alaves 32 9 8 15 28 38 35

Rayo Vallecano 32 7 13 12 27 39 34

Real Mallorca 32 6 13 13 26 38 31

Celta Vigo 32 7 10 15 37 47 31

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 32 4 13 15 22 45 25

Granada 32 3 9 20 33 61 18

Almeria 32 1 11 20 31 64 14

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

