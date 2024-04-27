Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, dengue

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting at his office on Saturday, reviewed the enforcement of revised rates for roti and naan, as well as measures to curb dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting at his office on Saturday, reviewed the enforcement of revised rates for roti and naan, as well as measures to curb dengue.

During the meeting, he was briefed that 38 dengue positive cases had been detected in the city in 2024. The total number of hotspots identified is 24,244. The meeting was told that 16 cases were registered over violation of anti-dengue orders, and 282 warning notices were issued.

The commissioner directed that all open hotspots should immediately be checked and cleared, especially in the wake of recent rains.

He also instructed that the deputy commissioners should monitor anti-dengue efforts and the enforcement of government-fixed prices for roti and naan on a daily basis.

The commissioner ordered for addressing complaints received through the Punjab price App on the same day. He issued directives to DCs to reduce violations to zero.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, ACR Izharul Haq Bajwa, CEO Health Dr. Faisal, and anti-dengue analyst Dr. Amir, while all DCs participated via video-link.