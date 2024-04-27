Commissioner Holds Meeting On New Roti/naan Rates, Dengue
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting at his office on Saturday, reviewed the enforcement of revised rates for roti and naan, as well as measures to curb dengue
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting at his office on Saturday, reviewed the enforcement of revised rates for roti and naan, as well as measures to curb dengue.
During the meeting, he was briefed that 38 dengue positive cases had been detected in the city in 2024. The total number of hotspots identified is 24,244. The meeting was told that 16 cases were registered over violation of anti-dengue orders, and 282 warning notices were issued.
The commissioner directed that all open hotspots should immediately be checked and cleared, especially in the wake of recent rains.
He also instructed that the deputy commissioners should monitor anti-dengue efforts and the enforcement of government-fixed prices for roti and naan on a daily basis.
The commissioner ordered for addressing complaints received through the Punjab price App on the same day. He issued directives to DCs to reduce violations to zero.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, ACR Izharul Haq Bajwa, CEO Health Dr. Faisal, and anti-dengue analyst Dr. Amir, while all DCs participated via video-link.
Recent Stories
US diplomats take part in cricketing activity at Kinnaird College ground
Young maid burnt to death
Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' attack
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Business community demands reduction in interest rate
MoU between AUP, Pak-Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young maid burnt to death16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 74 kg drugs in three operations28 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to purchase six lac metric ton local wheat this year38 minutes ago
-
Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held38 minutes ago
-
Tharii-Ranipur section to be completed by Dec 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan38 minutes ago
-
Construction of parking plazas in Murree soon: Transport minister38 minutes ago
-
CM orders setting up integrated health system in Murree, Galiyat38 minutes ago
-
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue21 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking38 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up58 minutes ago
-
PEF confirms timely payments to partners up to February58 minutes ago
-
University of Education, Attock campus honors 356 graduates1 hour ago