Patrick Vieira Sacked As Nice Coach After Run Of Defeats: Club
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:45 PM
Patrick Vieira was sacked as coach by French Ligue 1 club Nice on Friday, paying the price for five consecutive defeats, the club said
The former Arsenal player and France 1998 World Cup winner had his contract terminated the day after his team lost 3-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.