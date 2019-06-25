UrduPoint.com
PCB Announces Departure Of Shafiq Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:42 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the departure of former Test cricketer and General Manager – Domestic Cricket Operations, Mr Shafiq Ahmed

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the departure of former Test cricketer and General Manager – Domestic Cricket Operations, Mr Shafiq Ahmed.

Shafiq, 70, played six Tests and three ODIs from 1974 to 1980 before joining the PCB in April 2007.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan thanked Mr Shafiq Ahmed for his services. “Shafiq has been one of the most loyal and committed servants of the game, previously as a cricketer and more recently as an administrator. He has made valuable contributions to the PCB for which we all are grateful to him.

“We thank him for his hard work and efforts, and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Shafiq Ahmed said: “This is an end to what has been an exciting and amazing innings with the PCB.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Gaddafi Stadium. The best part of my time at the cricket headquarters was giving back and serving the sport I am passionate about.

“I am thankful to all my former and current colleagues for their support, and hope the PCB and Pakistan cricket will continue to grow stronger.”

In an unrelated matter and as part of the National Cricket Academy restructuring, the PCB has decided not to extend the contract of regional coach Akbar Yousufzai, while last week it parted ways with regional coaches Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Khan.

“As part of the change process underway at the PCB, a number of decisions have already been implemented. These further changes continue to form part of our forward planning.”

