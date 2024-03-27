Open Menu

PCB Announces Inter-club One-Day Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published March 27, 2024 | 09:34 PM

PCB announces inter-club One-Day tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the Inter-Club One-Day tournament across 16 regions of the country from April 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the Inter-Club One-Day tournament across 16 regions of the country from April 2024.

All registered cricket clubs (active and in-active) under the PCB Constitution 2014 shall be eligible to participate in the above tournament.

According to the PCB press release, the latest notified list in the aftermath of scrutiny post 2023 elections will be final.

Moreover, the PCB will also open the registration process for new clubs and the interested clubs may apply for fresh registration with the concerned District/Zonal Cricket Association in accordance with the provisions of Model Constitution of District/Zonal Cricket Association and may get playing rights.

The districts are tasked to finalise schedules. Initially, this will be monitored by the respective regions and later by the PCB.

Each club will play at least three matches in the pool stage. The tournament will be played as per PCB rules and regulations for One-Day matches.

The list of eligible participating clubs in the tournament is available on the PCB official website.

Expressing his resolve to revive club cricket, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said PCB is committed to reviving the good old competitive culture of club cricket and engaging aspiring players at the club level, adding he is confident the PCB Inter-Club One-Day tournament will pay dividends and provide us with talented players.

"Club Cricket is a vital component of any national cricket structure and in Pakistan, it has a rich history of producing talented players," he said.

Director Domestic Cricket (Operations) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said, “We are delighted to announce the Inter-Club One-Day tournament across the 16 regions in the country. This tournament aims to provide quality and competitive cricket to hundreds of cricket clubs nationwide. As per Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s vision, we look forward to arranging more than 6,000 matches in this tournament.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB April May Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation ..

No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will succeed: Jian

7 minutes ago
  Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas welcome daughter

 Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas welcome daughter

16 minutes ago
 Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-shi ..

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues

41 minutes ago
 ICC delegation calls on PCB Chairman

ICC delegation calls on PCB Chairman

35 minutes ago
 Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate electio ..

Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled

41 minutes ago
 Ambassador Atif highlights booming bilateral ties ..

Ambassador Atif highlights booming bilateral ties between Pak, Ethiopia

35 minutes ago
FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mut ..

FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..

51 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals

Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals

38 minutes ago
 Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

51 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree planta ..

AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div

54 minutes ago
 Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against ch ..

Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas

54 minutes ago
 Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE perform ..

Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports