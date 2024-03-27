PCB announces inter-club One-Day tournament

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the Inter-Club One-Day tournament across 16 regions of the country from April 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the Inter-Club One-Day tournament across 16 regions of the country from April 2024.

All registered cricket clubs (active and in-active) under the PCB Constitution 2014 shall be eligible to participate in the above tournament.

According to the PCB press release, the latest notified list in the aftermath of scrutiny post 2023 elections will be final.

Moreover, the PCB will also open the registration process for new clubs and the interested clubs may apply for fresh registration with the concerned District/Zonal Cricket Association in accordance with the provisions of Model Constitution of District/Zonal Cricket Association and may get playing rights.

The districts are tasked to finalise schedules. Initially, this will be monitored by the respective regions and later by the PCB.

Each club will play at least three matches in the pool stage. The tournament will be played as per PCB rules and regulations for One-Day matches.

The list of eligible participating clubs in the tournament is available on the PCB official website.

Expressing his resolve to revive club cricket, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said PCB is committed to reviving the good old competitive culture of club cricket and engaging aspiring players at the club level, adding he is confident the PCB Inter-Club One-Day tournament will pay dividends and provide us with talented players.

"Club Cricket is a vital component of any national cricket structure and in Pakistan, it has a rich history of producing talented players," he said.

Director Domestic Cricket (Operations) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said, “We are delighted to announce the Inter-Club One-Day tournament across the 16 regions in the country. This tournament aims to provide quality and competitive cricket to hundreds of cricket clubs nationwide. As per Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s vision, we look forward to arranging more than 6,000 matches in this tournament.”