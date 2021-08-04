UrduPoint.com

PCB Congratulates Organisers On Successful Completion Of Women’s Tournament

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:32 AM

PCB congratulates organisers on successful completion of women’s tournament

Pakistan Cricket Board has congratulated Government of Balochistan and PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators on the successful completion of the CM Balochistan Women T20 Tournament, a five-team event, which ran from 26 July to 3 August at the Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “I congratulate Balochistan government and Quetta Gladiators on the successful delivery of the women’s T20 tournament in Quetta.

“Over the course of nine days, these players, who emerged from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s U18, emerging and national competitions, displayed their wide-range of cricketing skills and were followed by the fans and followers of the game all across the country with the tournament broadcasted on a leading sports channel.

“The game awareness, temperament and potential of the cricketers involved has been closely watched by Urooj Mumtaz, the chairperson of the women’s national selection committee, and head coach David Hemp.

“It is important that we continue to showcase, promote and increase the talent pool within the women’s game. To achieve this, it will require a collective effort from all partners and stakeholders across all six Cricket Associations. The growth of the women’s game is one of the key objectives of the PCB’s five-year strategy and I am confident that with further initiatives such as this over the coming months, we can keep building the momentum.”

