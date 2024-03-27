Open Menu

PCB Decides To Maintain Shaheen Afridi As National T20 Team Captain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:26 PM

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

The sources say that that some seniors had suggested removal of Shaheen Afridi from the captaincy of national T20 team after the poor performance of Lahore Qalandars under him as well as poor performance during the New Zealand tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) decided to maintain Shaheen Afridi as captain of national T20 team, the sources privy to the development said on Wednesday.

The sources said that Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan would not be made captain.

The development took place after the reports emerged that the relevant officials were deciding to remove Shaheen Afridi from the captaincy of national T20 team.

The sources said that some seniors had suggested removal of Shaheen Afridi from the captaincy of national T20 team.

“The officials of the PCB reached out to Babar Azam to seek his consent for the role of captain once again,” said the sources seeking anonymity.

“A meeting is expected soon,” said the sources. They said that the meeting would be held before departure of Babar Azam to Abbotabad where his teammates were undergoing training at Kakul training camp.

It may be mentioned here that after Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the right-handed batter has resigned as captain from all formats of the game.

With the team failing to secure a spot in the semifinals, having lost five out of nine group-stage matches, the decision to step down was made in light of the team's underwhelming performance.

