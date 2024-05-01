- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland tours
PCB Decides To Set Up Training Camp For National Team Ahead Of England, Ireland Tours
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The national cricket team is due to depart for the England and Ireland tour on May 7th, with matches scheduled to commence shortly after their arrival.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming tour of England and Ireland, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Wednesday finalized plans to conduct a short training camp for the national team.
The sources within the PCB said that the three-day training camp is scheduled to kick off on May 4th in Lahore.
The camp, they said, would be overseen by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and would primarily focus on refining the players' batting, bowling, and fielding skills.
In addition to on-field training, the coaching staff would also dedicate time to team bonding activities and fitness sessions to ensure the squad was in optimal condition for the demanding tour ahead.
The national cricket team is due to depart for the England and Ireland tour on May 7th, with matches scheduled to commence shortly after their arrival.
It may be mentioned here that the PCB is set to officially announce the national squad for the Ireland and England tour tomorrow.
Recent Stories
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
More Stories From Sports
-
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma1 hour ago
-
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour3 hours ago
-
FATA stun Peshawar Blue in Standing Cricket, Hazara secure win in Wheal-Chair Cricket3 hours ago
-
Punjab, KP leading National Table Tennis League3 hours ago
-
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow7 hours ago
-
Special Person Games begins21 hours ago
-
Ambassador Blome hosts Pakistan Team ahead of T20 World Cup in US22 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update22 hours ago
-
KP Handball gets new office-bearers for next 4-years term23 hours ago
-
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look1 day ago
-
Former coach Del Bosque to lead committee overseeing Spanish federation1 day ago
-
National Challenge Cup final Round resumes Wednesday1 day ago