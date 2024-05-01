PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland tours  

, ,

The national cricket team is due to depart for the England and Ireland tour on May 7th, with matches scheduled to commence shortly after their arrival.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming tour of England and Ireland, the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Wednesday finalized plans to conduct a short training camp for the national team.

The sources within the PCB said that the three-day training camp is scheduled to kick off on May 4th in Lahore.

The camp, they said, would be overseen by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and would primarily focus on refining the players' batting, bowling, and fielding skills.

In addition to on-field training, the coaching staff would also dedicate time to team bonding activities and fitness sessions to ensure the squad was in optimal condition for the demanding tour ahead.

It may be mentioned here that the PCB is set to officially announce the national squad for the Ireland and England tour tomorrow.