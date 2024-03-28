(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has firmly denied allegations of non-payment of dues in relation to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), refuting claims made by the international cricketing body, FICA.

FICA had raised concerns about irregularities in payment across various cricket leagues, including the PSL and the Indian Premier League (IPL), over the last 24 months.

However, following FICA's report, the PCB reached out to the players' association and conducted an internal review, concluding that there have been no issues of delayed payments in the PSL over the past two years.

Osman Wahla, PCB Director International, said that FICA's report contained inaccuracies regarding the PSL.

He said FICA had expressed reservations about its findings. Wahla affirmed that all payments in the nine editions of the PSL had been made promptly.