PCB Selection Committee Will Announce Next Chief Selector

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:59 PM

PCB Selection committee will announce next Chief Selector

The sources say that Mohammad Akram may be the next Chief Selector  after  Mibah-ul-Haq’s tenure ended on Nov 30, 2020.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board’s (PCB) new selection committee would soon announce the candidate as the next chief selector of the team, the sources said.

Tenure of Misbah-ul-Haq as Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket Team has come to an end.

“The new Chief Selector will be announced soon,” said the sources.

Selection Committee comprising of provincial coaches have also come to an end and Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) decided to change selection policy.

“A traditional selection committee will be formed again,” said the sources, adding that it would be comprising of three to four members along with the chief selector.

According to the sources Mohammad Akram could be the next Chief Selector.

They said that the provincial coaches would also be consulted over selection of the team and for the series against South Africa.

“The squad will be selected by a new selection committee,” they added.

Mibahul Haq had earlier announced to step down from the role of Chief Selector, saying that it was not possible for him to focus on two jobs at the same time.

Haq whose tenure as Chief Selector came to an end on Nov 30, 2020 had picked the squads for Zimbabwe and the New Zealand series.

