PCB Snubs Media Partner Over ‘unsubstantial Accusations’ Against Babar Azam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accusations’ against Babar Azam

The Board has responded to Fox Cricket over its tweet about what it said “unsubstantial personal allegations” which Babar did not consider important to make any comment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2023) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday snubbed Fox Cricket—one of its media partner—for tweeting about what it called “unsubstantial allegations” against Babar Azam.

The board suggested Fox Cricket that it should have ignored such baseless information which Babar Azam himself did not like even to make a single comment.

Taking to Twitter, the PCB wrote, “As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response,”.

The reaction followed after Fox Cricket tweeted, “Babar Azam is being accused of allegedly sexting a teammate’s girlfriend after videos and voice recordings went viral online,”.

It is not for the first time that Babar Azam was targeted by some “elements” as he also faced such ‘baseless accusations’ in the past.

